Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu. Buna göre oyun hizmetine 22 Temmuz'da Shift at Midnight eklenecek. 23 Temmuz'da Hell is Us, 28 Temmuz'da ise Halo: Campaign Evolved eklenecek.
Sisteme eklenecek tüm oyunların listesi ise şu şekilde olacak:
22 Temmuz
- Shift at Midnight
23 Temmuz
- Hell is Us
28 Temmuz
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
30 Temmuz
- Mistfall Hunter
31 Temmuz
- Corsair Cove
4 Ağustos
- Heretic + Hexen
- Beast of Reincarnation
Daha önce açıklandığı kadarıyla Game Pass aboneleri için 6 Ağustos'ta Monsters are Coming!, 13 Ağustos'ta Sandustry ve Grave Seasons ve 27 Ağustos'ta Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy geliyor.