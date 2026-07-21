Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu. Buna göre oyun hizmetine 22 Temmuz'da Shift at Midnight eklenecek. 23 Temmuz'da Hell is Us, 28 Temmuz'da ise Halo: Campaign Evolved eklenecek.

Sisteme eklenecek tüm oyunların listesi ise şu şekilde olacak:

22 Temmuz

Shift at Midnight

23 Temmuz

Hell is Us

28 Temmuz

Halo: Campaign Evolved

30 Temmuz

Mistfall Hunter

31 Temmuz

Corsair Cove

4 Ağustos

Heretic + Hexen

Beast of Reincarnation

Daha önce açıklandığı kadarıyla Game Pass aboneleri için 6 Ağustos'ta Monsters are Coming!, 13 Ağustos'ta Sandustry ve Grave Seasons ve 27 Ağustos'ta Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy geliyor.