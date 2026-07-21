Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

21.07.2026 23:00:00
Güncellenme:
Haber Merkezi
Takip Et:
Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Microsoft'un oyun hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı.
102 yıllık tarihiyle Türkiye’nin en güvenilir gazetesi. Tıkla ve favori kaynaklarına ekle

Game Pass'e 22 Temmuz'dan sonra eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu. Buna göre oyun hizmetine 22 Temmuz'da Shift at Midnight eklenecek. 23 Temmuz'da Hell is Us, 28 Temmuz'da ise Halo: Campaign Evolved eklenecek. 

Sisteme eklenecek tüm oyunların listesi ise şu şekilde olacak:

22 Temmuz

  • Shift at Midnight

23 Temmuz

  • Hell is Us 

28 Temmuz

  • Halo: Campaign Evolved

30 Temmuz

  • Mistfall Hunter

31 Temmuz

  • Corsair Cove

4 Ağustos

  • Heretic + Hexen
  • Beast of Reincarnation

Daha önce açıklandığı kadarıyla Game Pass aboneleri için 6 Ağustos'ta Monsters are Coming!, 13 Ağustos'ta Sandustry ve Grave Seasons ve 27 Ağustos'ta Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy geliyor.

İlgili Konular: #Microsoft Xbox Game Pass #Game Pass

İlgili Haberler

ABD'li yargıç, Anthropic'in 1,5 milyar dolarlık telif uzlaşmasını onayladı
ABD'li yargıç, Anthropic'in 1,5 milyar dolarlık telif uzlaşmasını onayladı ABD'de federal bir yargıç, yapay zeka araştırma şirketi Anthropic'in telif hakkı ihlali davasında vardığı 1,5 milyar dolarlık uzlaşmayı nihai olarak onayladığını açıkladı.
Wifi sinyalinizi neler bozuyor? İşte iyileştirmenin yolları
Wifi sinyalinizi neler bozuyor? İşte iyileştirmenin yolları Wifi dünyanın günlük işleyişinin artık önemli bir parçası. Ancak öğle yemeğiniz de dahil olmak üzere bazı tuhaf şeyler bağlantınızda sorun çıkarabilir.
Tarayıcıya kaydedilen şifreler siber saldırılara risk oluşturuyor
Tarayıcıya kaydedilen şifreler siber saldırılara risk oluşturuyor İstanbul Üniversitesi-Cerrahpaşa Bilgisayar Mühendisliği Siber Güvenlik Anabilim Dalı Başkanı Prof. Dr. Muhammed Ali Aydın, internet tarayıcılarına kaydedilen parolalar ile çerezlerin siber saldırılarda kullanıcı hesaplarına erişim amacıyla kullanılabileceğine dikkati çekerek, bu verilerin düzenli olarak temizlenmesi gerektiğini söyledi.