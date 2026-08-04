Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
Xbox Game Pass'e ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar listelendi

Xbox Game Pass'e ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar listelendi

4.08.2026 17:42:00
Güncellenme:
Haber Merkezi
Takip Et:
Xbox Game Pass'e ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar listelendi

Game Pass'e ağustosta eklenecek oyunların bazıları temmuz ayında belli olmuştu. Yeni yapılan açıklamayla 18 Ağustos'a kadar sisteme eklenecek oyunlar listelendi.
102 yıllık tarihiyle Türkiye’nin en güvenilir gazetesi. Tıkla ve favori kaynaklarına ekle

Microsoft'un oyun hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e her ay yeni oyunlar ekleniyor. Bu ay ise onlarca oyun listeye dahil oluyor. Buna göre 4 Ağustos(bugün)'tan itibaren Game Pass abonesiyseniz 12 oyunu da kütüphanenize ekleyebilirsiniz. 

Image

Game Pass'e ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar:

4 Ağustos

  • Heretic + Hexen (Bulut, Konsol, El Konsolu ve PC) 
  • Beast of Reincarnation (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC) 

6 Ağustos

  • Monsters are Coming! (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
  • PowerWash Simulator 2 (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)

11 Ağustos

  • Bounty Star (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) 
  • Date Everything! (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC) 
  • Grounded 2 (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC) 

12 Ağustos

  • Ball x Pit (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC) 

13 Ağustos

  • Cricket 26 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) 
  • Mio: Memories in Orbit (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC) 
  • Sandustry (PC)

18 Ağustos

  • Egging On (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC) 
İlgili Konular: #Xbox Game Pass #Game Pass

İlgili Haberler

Çeşitlilik yapay zeka yorgunluğuna neden oluyor
Çeşitlilik yapay zeka yorgunluğuna neden oluyor Galatasaray Üniversitesi İletişim Fakültesi Dekan Yardımcısı Yaşar Şekerci, kullanıcıların "Yapay zeka araçlarının hepsini deneyeceğim." anlayışıyla hareket etmesinin yapay zeka yorgunluğuna (AI Fatigue) yol açabileceğini belirterek, kişilerin kendi ihtiyaçlarına uygun birkaç aracı yetkin kullanmasının yeterli olabileceğini söyledi.
Afrika'daki siber suçların yüzde 55'inde yapay zeka kullanılıyor
Afrika'daki siber suçların yüzde 55'inde yapay zeka kullanılıyor Afrika'da bildirilen siber suçların yüzde 55'inde yapay zeka teknolojilerinin kullanıldığı bildirildi.
Bilim insanları yanıtı buldu: Kilo verdikten sonra neden geri alıyoruz?
Bilim insanları yanıtı buldu: Kilo verdikten sonra neden geri alıyoruz? Yeni bilimsel değerlendirmeler, kilo vermenin yalnızca irade gücüyle açıklanamayacağını ortaya koydu. Araştırmacılara göre beyin, hormonlar ve yaşam koşulları kilo kaybını zorlaştırırken, obezite biyolojik ve toplumsal boyutları olan karmaşık bir sağlık sorunu olarak ele alınmalı.