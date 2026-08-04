Xbox Game Pass'e ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar listelendi

Microsoft'un oyun hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e her ay yeni oyunlar ekleniyor. Bu ay ise onlarca oyun listeye dahil oluyor. Buna göre 4 Ağustos(bugün)'tan itibaren Game Pass abonesiyseniz 12 oyunu da kütüphanenize ekleyebilirsiniz.
Game Pass'e ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar:
4 Ağustos
- Heretic + Hexen (Bulut, Konsol, El Konsolu ve PC)
- Beast of Reincarnation (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
6 Ağustos
- Monsters are Coming! (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
- PowerWash Simulator 2 (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
11 Ağustos
- Bounty Star (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
- Date Everything! (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
- Grounded 2 (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
12 Ağustos
- Ball x Pit (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
13 Ağustos
- Cricket 26 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Mio: Memories in Orbit (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
- Sandustry (PC)
18 Ağustos
- Egging On (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)