T.C. HAYMANA SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİ

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM THE HAYMANA CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

FILE No: 2022/156 File

DECISION No: 2025/97 Claimants: Yasemin Özden (487***172), Fuat Özden (108***902)Respondents: Emine Özden (106***850), Elif Özden (106***914)

At the end of the open hearing of the Dissolution of Partnership (Inheritance-Related) case filed in our court;

JUDGMENT:

As detailed above;

1- With the ACCEPTANCE of the lawsuit, the sharecropping in immovable property numbered 850 block, 9 plot (formerly 13 block, 5 plot) located in the Medrese neighborhood of Haymana district, Ankara province, shall be REMOVED THROUGH SALE, through public auction, along with all of the partnership's liabilities and obligations.

2- The sale is to be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law and by public auction.

3- The sale price is to be paid to the shareholders, taking into account their shares in the land registry record.

4- The encumbrances in the land registry record are to be reflected in the price.

5- A fee of 011,38% is to be collected on the sale price, the advance fee is to be deducted from this, and the remaining fee is to be divided between the parties in proportion to their shares in the land registry and their inheritance shares and recorded as revenue in the treasury.

6- When the decision is finalized and upon request, the Haymana Enforcement Manager is to be appointed as the sales officer.

7- The litigation expenses of 12,163.05 TL incurred by the Claimant shall be paid to the parties in proportion to their shares in the title deed, the amount to be paid to the Respondents shall be taken from the Respondents and given to the Claimant, and the amount to be paid by the Claimant shall be left to the Claimant,

8- After the decision becomes final, the remaining advance payment for expenses shall be REFUNDED to the Claimant by the Registrar as per Article 33 of the Code of Civil Procedure, and the notification expense for the refund of the remaining advance payment shall be COVERED from the advance payment to be refunded as per Article 333 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100.

9- As per Article 58/1 of the Civil Procedure Code Regulation No. 6100, the reasoned decision shall not be notified unless requested by one of the parties.

10- As per Article 28 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law, a letter be sent to the Land Registry Directorate stating that a decision has been made to dissolve the partnership by sale of the immovable properties in question.

11- Since the Claimant was represented by a power of attorney, the fixed attorney fee of 18,000.00 TL, calculated according to the Minimum Attorney Fee Tariff in force on the date of the decision, is to be collected from the Respondents and given to the Claimant,

The decision was clearly read and explained to the face of the attorney of the Claimant, Att. Eren Özsarı, and the Respondent, Mehmet Akif Özden, in person, with the option to appeal to the Ankara Regional Court of Justice, provided that all expenses, including the appeal fee and service costs, were paid to our court or another court within a period of two weeks from the notification of the reasoned decision, as per Articles 342 and 345 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100. 10/02/2025

It is hereby notified by public announcement in lieu of notification. 04/09/2025