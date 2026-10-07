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Esenler Erokspor, Gence'ye şans tanımadı!

Esenler Erokspor, Gence'ye şans tanımadı!

7.10.2026 21:51:00
Güncellenme:
AA
Takip Et:
Esenler Erokspor, Gence'ye şans tanımadı!

Esenler Erokspor, FIBA Erkekler Avrupa Kupası'nın ilk maçında kendi sahasında ağırladığı Gence'yi 92-63 mağlup etti.
102 yıllık tarihiyle Türkiye’nin en güvenilir gazetesi. Tıkla ve favori kaynaklarına ekle

Esenler Erokspor, Basketbol FIBA Erkekler Avrupa Kupası C Grubu ilk maçında konuk ettiği Azerbaycan'ın Gence takımını 92-63 mağlup etti.

Salon: Akatlar Spor Kompleksi

Hakemler: Mladen Lucic, Sava Cetkovic (Karadağ), Mikheil Vartanov (Gürcistan)

Esenler Erokspor: Vuurst 7, Davis 7, Yebo 20, Sow 10, Egehan Arna 5, McCollum 15, Usher 6, Webb 13, Emre Melih Tunca 8, Metehan Akyel 1, Ataberk Aksu

Gence: Garrett 5, Rhodes 9, Magee 16, Murphy 7, Mitchell 13, Ellington 11, Mammadli 2, Ibrahimov, Alakbarov, Yusifzada

1. Periyot: 23-19

Devre: 45-30

3. Periyot: 72-51

İlgili Konular: #basketbol #FIBA Erkekler Avrupa Kupası #Esenler Erokspor

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