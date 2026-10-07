Esenler Erokspor, Gence'ye şans tanımadı!

Esenler Erokspor, Basketbol FIBA Erkekler Avrupa Kupası C Grubu ilk maçında konuk ettiği Azerbaycan'ın Gence takımını 92-63 mağlup etti.
Salon: Akatlar Spor Kompleksi
Hakemler: Mladen Lucic, Sava Cetkovic (Karadağ), Mikheil Vartanov (Gürcistan)
Esenler Erokspor: Vuurst 7, Davis 7, Yebo 20, Sow 10, Egehan Arna 5, McCollum 15, Usher 6, Webb 13, Emre Melih Tunca 8, Metehan Akyel 1, Ataberk Aksu
Gence: Garrett 5, Rhodes 9, Magee 16, Murphy 7, Mitchell 13, Ellington 11, Mammadli 2, Ibrahimov, Alakbarov, Yusifzada
1. Periyot: 23-19
Devre: 45-30
3. Periyot: 72-51