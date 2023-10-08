2 Israeli tourists killed in Egyptian shooting

Yayınlanma: 08.10.2023 - 17:29

Güncelleme: 08.10.2023 - 17:29

At least two Israeli tourists were killed in a shooting in Egypt’s Alexandria city on Sunday, according to Hebrew media.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also confirmed that a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria.

The Cairo 24 news channel, citing a security source, said a policeman fired at the Israeli tourist group in the city’s Amoud Al-Sawari area.

According to the source, one Egyptian also died in the shooting.

The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Saturday and said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In turn, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

At least 750 Israelis have been missing since fighting broke out on Saturday morning, local media reported early Sunday.

At least 313 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 2,000 others injured in the attacks, according to medical sources in Gaza, while the Israeli death toll climbed to 350.

More than 3,000 rockets have been launched by Hamas toward Israel since Saturday morning, according to the Israeli army.