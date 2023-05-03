$247.5 million Danish military support package ‘on its way’ to Ukraine: Foreign minister

Yayınlanma: 03.05.2023 - 12:09

Güncelleme: 03.05.2023 - 12:09

Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced Tuesday that a new military support package worth €225 million ($247.5 million) for Ukraine is “on its way” as the need remains imminent in the fight for the freedom and security of Europe.

A tweet by the Foreign Ministry said a broad majority in parliament supports the provision of a large donation package and it includes vehicles, materials, defense ammunitions, field bridges, mine clearance hoses and financial contributions for the purchase of air defense aimed to further assist the Ukrainian army in combat missions.

Rasmussen promised the donation but the package is conditional on a grant from the Finance Committee.

"The Ukrainian fighting spirit is impressive. Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and the need for military support remains acute. I felt this myself last week when I met my Ukrainian Foreign Minister colleague in Odesa. The new military donation package is our largest to date, and the total Danish support is now almost DKK 11 billion ($1.6 billion). Denmark is certainly shouldering our share of the responsibility," said Rasmussen. Denmark recently donated defense arms and materials worth DKK 9.5 million to Ukraine for combat needs in its war with Russia.



"I am very pleased that a broad majority in the Folketing (parliament) is united in helping Ukrainians with their freedom struggle. It is a large donation package that we send off. The contents of the donation package are material specifically requested by Ukraine. I am proud that we in Denmark can meet this wish," said acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.