A strong message from Ukraine to Turkey: 'You were humiliated in the Black Sea'

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 15:43

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 15:43

Mikhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian Presidential Advisor, directed pointed remarks at Turkey regarding the grain deal.

According to UNIAN, Podolyak expressed that Turkey's efforts to negotiate the continuation of the grain deal with Russia looks "humiliating."

Podolyak stated that Ankara's persistent attempts to convince Moscow to prolong the grain deal hold no merit:

"Your loss of agency, the humiliation you faced in the waters of the Black Sea—where you hold the stature of a formidable nation, I refer to the Republic of Turkey—followed by your overtures in Sochi to request an extension of the grain deal... This annuls numerous facets of your reputation. This kind of behavior is unsustainable," Podolyak articulated.

Podolyak questioned, "What connection does Russia have to this? Why do you consistently subject yourself to humiliation before Russia? You can't intermittently approach and assert 'We intend to strike an accord with Putin on some matter.' What is it that you wish to negotiate with Putin? Are you striving to find common ground with an individual who has demeaned you, just to avoid further humiliation?" he added.