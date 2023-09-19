Abrams tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine, US announces

Yayınlanma: 19.09.2023 - 17:51

Güncelleme: 19.09.2023 - 17:51

Ukraine will soon receive Abrams battle tanks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday.

“Together we're getting Ukraine what it needs when it needs it. Together we are rushing Ukraine the security assistance that it needs for the current counteroffensive,” Austin told a high-level meeting of NATO allies and partners at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

He said so far the US and its allies have committed more than $76 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine’s defense, and promised that they will step up their military support.

“I’m also pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the US had previously committed to, will be entering Ukraine soon,” Austin said.

Around 50 defense ministers and senior officials are attending the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including new Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Austin thanked allies Poland, Netherlands and Germany for forming coalitions to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks, F-16 training, and information technology.

He underlined that their focus now should be on delivering more ammunition, especially 155 mm caliber artillery rounds, and advanced systems to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense against Russia’s attacks.

"Air defense is saving lives. So I urge this group to continue to dig deep on ground-based air defense for Ukraine. We must continue to push hard to provide Ukraine with air-defense systems and interceptors,” Austin said.

He added that they will soon begin US-based training for Ukrainian pilots to fly American made F-16 fighter jets.