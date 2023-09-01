African Union suspends Gabon's membership following coup

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 10:17

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 10:17

The AU, consisting of 55 member states, has opted to halt Gabon's involvement in all AU activities, organs, and institutions until constitutional order is restored within the country. This decision aligns with the principles outlined in AU instruments, as conveyed by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) in a statement.

The statement also included a strong condemnation of the military's assumption of power in the Republic of Gabon, leading to the ousting of President Ali Bongo.

This military intervention occurred shortly after allegations of electoral fraud arose following last Saturday's elections, which resulted in the reelection of President Ali Bongo for a third term.

In the early hours of Wednesday, military officers declared their seizure of power via national television, annulling the election results from the weekend and detaining President Bongo along with other high-ranking government officials.

Gabon joins a growing list of African nations that have recently witnessed military takeovers, with Niger experiencing a similar situation late last month.