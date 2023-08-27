Algerian President calls for protection of civilians in Niger

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 16:36

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 16:36

Algeria has been opposed to any military intervention in Niger and has actively campaigned against such actions in the West African country. Tebboune emphasized that military intervention could escalate tensions in the Sahel region and stated that Algeria would not resort to using force against its neighboring countries.

In response to the crisis in Niger, Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf visited several countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Nigeria, Ghana, and Benin. He discussed peaceful solutions to the conflict in Niger and highlighted the need for coordination among ECOWAS members to achieve the restoration of constitutional order in the country.

The situation in Niger remains complex following the military intervention that removed President Bazoum from power. Algeria's call for civilian protection and a peaceful resolution reflects the regional concern about stability in the Sahel region and the potential impact of internal conflicts on neighboring countries.