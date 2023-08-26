All 10 bodies recovered from Wagner chief’s plane crash site: Russian Investigative Committee

Yayınlanma: 26.08.2023 - 12:12

The bodies of all 10 people have been recovered from the site of Wednesday’s plane crash in Russia’s northwestern Tver region, the country’s Investigative Committee said on Friday.

In a statement, the committee said that it has also recovered the flight recorders from the site.

"A detailed examination of the scene continues. At present, items and documents that are important for establishing all the circumstances of the crash were also seized and the necessary forensic examinations will be ordered," the statement said.

The committee said all possible scenarios related to the crash will be thoroughly examined and to establish the identities of the victims, molecular-genetic tests are being carried out.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said that an Embraer-135 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Tver region while traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing all 10 passengers onboard, including Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The agency later released a list of the names of individuals onboard the aircraft, which included Prigozhin, Wagner co-founder Dmitry Utkin, and other Wagner personnel.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the victims on Thursday, and described Prigozhin as a "talented man" with a "difficult fate."

He said Moscow will thoroughly investigate the causes of the incident.