Arab Israeli actress freed to house arrest for ‘incitement’ over Hamas attack

Yayınlanma: 26.10.2023 - 09:31

Güncelleme: 26.10.2023 - 09:31

Prominent Arab Israeli actor Maisa Abd Elhadi was released to house arrest on Wednesday, a day after she was detained by police for allegedly expressing support for Hamas and its devastating massacre in Israel on October 7.

Abd Elhadi will remain under house arrest until Sunday, October 29, and has been forbidden from using social media until that date. Meanwhile, the investigation of her will continue.

The decision to release her from detention was made by the Nazareth District Court after she filed an appeal against a ruling of the Tiberias Magistrate’s Court to remand her in custody until October 26.

In allowing Abd Elhadi's to be released to house arrest, Nazareth Judge Arafat Taha cited his belief that while her social media posts were harsh, and could cause anger and distress, it was doubtful that she did anything illegal by posting them.

The actress, best known for her role in the 2013 film “World War Z,” as well as several Israeli shows, was detained after sharing images on Instagram of Yaffa Adar, 85, being taken hostage by Hamas, along with laughing emojis.