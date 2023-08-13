Australia, England reach FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals

Yayınlanma: 13.08.2023 - 18:11

Güncelleme: 13.08.2023 - 18:11

Australia and England qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Saturday.

Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 on penalties after the regular and extra time ended 0-0 in Brisbane.

Called the Matildas, Australia will face European champions England next week in the tournament's semifinal after the Lionesses toppled Colombia 2-1 on Saturday.

The first half ended 1-1 in Sydney after Colombia's Leicy Santos and England's Lauren Hemp scored for their teams.

Forward Alessia Russo scored the winner in the 63rd minute to send England to the semifinals.

The semifinal stage in the Women's World Cup was set as Spain will play against Sweden on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in New Zealand's Auckland.

On Aug. 16, Australia will face England in Sydney.

The losing teams in the semifinal will play the third place playoff on Aug. 19.

The Women's World Cup will end with the final on Aug. 20 in Sydney.