Call on EU to end unfair rejections of visa applications from Turkish journalists

Yayınlanma: 19.07.2023 - 12:24

Güncelleme: 19.07.2023 - 12:24

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) on Tuesday called on EU countries to end the unfair rejections of visa applications from Turkish journalists.

Slamming the attitude towards Türkiye as a "de facto visa embargo," the EFJ called EU countries’ rejecting visa applications from Türkiye "discrimination."

The groups decried the systematic obstruction against Turkish journalists in EU member countries.

The EFJ noted that granting only short-term visas to Turkish journalists – rather than the long-term visas that used to be standard – is troubling and creates a significant financial burden.

They stated that this year visa rejection rates have reached record high levels. The EFJ also highlighted that among those whose Schengen visa applications were rejected are not only journalists but also academics and acclaimed performing artists.

"We urge the Schengen countries to put an end to the de facto visa embargo imposed on journalists," said Mustafa Kuleli, the group’s vice president, urging diplomatic missions “to rectify their prejudiced and discriminatory attitudes towards journalists from Türkiye, as these biases obstruct reporters from fulfilling their professional responsibilities effectively.”

In recent years, Turkish citizens, including journalists, have faced numerous challenges and unprecedented hurdles in trying to obtain visas for countries in the Schengen area, which have abolished border controls among themselves.

These hurdles include heightened scrutiny of applications and significant delays in securing appointments. The rejection rate for visa applications in 2023 has skyrocketed, rising from 15% in 2022 to an alarming 50% at present, according to the EFJ.