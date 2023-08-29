China flies drone across Taiwan Strait, raising tensions

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 13:22

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 13:22

The ministry reported that around 24 Chinese aircraft, including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, Y-9, and the drone, were detected by Taiwanese armed forces.

Of particular concern, the ministry noted that 12 of these aircraft violated the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), a region China does not officially acknowledge.

Further complicating matters, these aircraft conducted a joint combat patrol alongside five Chinese navy vessels, the ministry revealed.

The situation highlights the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The ministry emphasized that achieving this goal requires collective commitment from all regional parties, including Beijing. The stability of the Indo-Pacific region hinges on these efforts, contributing to security and prosperity.

China regards Taiwan as a "breakaway province," while Taipei has continuously asserted its independence since 1949.

In response to these developments, the ministry issued a call for Beijing to assume responsibility and immediately cease all unilateral actions that disrupt regional stability.