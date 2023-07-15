Erdogan says he is in agreement with Putin that grain deal should be extended

Yayınlanma: 15.07.2023 - 15:32

Güncelleme: 15.07.2023 - 15:32

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said that the deal will hopefully be extended from its current July 17 deadline as results of the efforts by the United Nations and Turkey.

The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey try to extend the grain deal and is open to "explore all solutions", a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday.