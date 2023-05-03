Europol-coordinated operation nabs 288 dark web vendors, narcotics

Yayınlanma: 03.05.2023 - 12:22

Güncelleme: 03.05.2023 - 12:22

Law enforcement officials in nine countries seized the dark web marketplace, Monopoly Market, and arrested 288 vendors, Europol said Tuesday.

More than €50.8 million ($53.4 million) in cash and virtual currencies, 850 kilograms (1,870 pounds) of drugs and 117 guns were seized in the operation coordinated by Europol, it said in a statement.

The drugs include more than 258 kilograms of amphetamines, 43 kilograms of cocaine, 43 kilograms of MDMA and over 10 kilograms of LSD and ecstasy pills.

The arrests took place with 153 arrests in the US, 66 in the UK, 52 in Germany, 10 in the Netherlands, nine in Austria, five in France, two in Switzerland and one each in Poland and Brazil.

"A number of these suspects were considered high-value targets by Europol," it said.

Investigations are underway to find other individuals behind dark web accounts, according to the statement.