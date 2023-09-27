Farewell to Hıfzı Topuz, our centenarian sage

Yayınlanma: 27.09.2023 - 13:33

Güncelleme: 27.09.2023 - 13:33

"We are saddened by the loss of one of our most senior members, our former Honourary Board President Hıfzı Topuz, who worked successfully as a journalist and writer for many years. We will never forget Hıfzı Topuz, who gave great support to the Journalists' Association of Turkey and the organisation of press workers." Topuz first started writing for our newspaper on 13 October 1962 under the title "Foreign Affairs". Topuz, who contributed to our newspaper in 2006 with his series of articles titled "Communication Problem in the Age of Globalisation", wrote his memoirs along with articles on the agenda in his column titled "Monthly One" on the "Events and Opinions" page of Cumhuriyet newspaper from 14 July 2019 until 17 October 2021, when he took a break due to health reasons. Hıfzı Topuz, who got to know Nâzım Hikmet and his friends closely, also wrote a book titled "Hava Kurşun Gibi Ağır" (The Air is Heavy Like Lead) about the master poet. In this novel, Topuz wrote about the injustices the poet suffered, the pain he endured, his longing for his homeland, his love for his people, as well as his passions, loves and happiness.

Made history in journalism

He was born in 1923 in Istanbul. He graduated from Galatasaray High School and Istanbul University Faculty of Law. Between 1947-58, he worked as a reporter, chief of intelligence, editor-in-chief and editor-in-chief at Akşam newspaper, and served as the president of the Istanbul Journalists' Union. He received his master's degree in state law and journalism from Strasbourg University (1957-59) and his doctorate in journalism from Strasbourg Law Faculty (1960). He worked at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris as chief of free circulation of news in the communications sector (1959-1983). He directed projects on cooperation between international journalists' organisations, press ethics and the protection of journalists; he organised journalism training seminars in African countries, India and the Philippines. He established the rural press project in Black Africa. He taught press, radio and TV history, international communication and political communication at Anadolu, Istanbul and Galatasaray University faculties of communication. He worked as deputy general manager at TRT (1974-75). In 1993, he became the General Broadcasting Coordinator of BRT Istanbul Radio and Television. In 1986, he founded the Association for Communication Research (İLAD). He served as the Chairman of the Communication Committee of the UNESCO Turkish National Commission. He organised the First National Culture Congress in Izmir in 1997 and the Cultural Policies Symposium in Istanbul in 1998. He wrote series and review articles for Cumhuriyet, Vatan and Milliyet newspapers and various magazines. He taught press, radio-television history, international communication and political communication at the communication faculties of Anadolu, Galatasaray and Istanbul universities.

He served as the chairman of the Honour Board of the Turkish Journalists Association. He worked in the TGC Ballotage Board. He had a permanent press card. In 1998, he received the TGC Burhan Felek Press Service Award, in 1998 the Sertel Journalism Foundation Democracy Award, in 2003 the TGC Press Freedom Award, in 2007 the Orhan Kemal Novel Award for his novel "Başın Öne Eğilmesin", in 2017 the Enlightenment Award given by the Beşiktaş Branch of the Atatürkist Thought Association, in 2020 the Nâzım Hikmet Friendship Award, in 2021 the ÇGD Orhan Koloğlu Review-Research Award. He spoke English and French. He was married and had one child. He published more than 50 books on various subjects.

He was a thinking friend to all of us

Adnan Özyalçıner also made the following statements to our newspaper after Topuz "Hıfzı Topuz was one of the doyen of our press and journalism. He was a friend and companion of all of us. He was a friend of thought for all of us. Throughout his life, he constantly fought for the freedom of thought and expression to be freed, to spread, to strengthen and not to be banned. He was a very good writer. He wrote very good novels and books. Because of his contributions to the Turkish language and Turkish literature, Hıfzı Topuz is, in my opinion, the crown jewel of all of us, as a journalist, a man of letters, a writer and an intellectual. Our sadness is very great. But he has also made us all happy and delighted with what he has done. He will continue to delight and enlighten us with his books."

Our master has passed away

The news of Topuz's death deeply saddened the world of culture and arts. Prof. Dr. Emre Kongar, the author of our newspaper, posted on social media: "My dear friend, valuable journalist and writer Hıfzı Topuz has passed away. He was a hundred-year old sycamore, a sycamore of the Republic! I am very sad, very sad. He was an irreplaceable value." Artists also shared the following posts on social media:

Sunay Akın: Our master Hıfzı Topuz left us... With endless respect, love and gratitude for his beautiful books...

Nebil Özgentürk: We lost the wise man Hıfzı Topuz... He was wise, he was 100 years old, but his research, journalism, activism, literature, Unesco-B.M. expertise, historiography and testimonies started at Galatasaray High School. We used to consult him, may he sleep in roses...

Kerem Görsev: Hıfzı Topuz has passed away. I used to read his books in a snap, I used to dive into the dreams of that period. His house in Esentepe Journalists Site Writers Street was where I spent my childhood, God rest his soul, I am very sorry. Our country has lost a valuable person.

Rutkay Aziz: "Hıfzı Topuz was a very close friend of Nâzım Hikmet. He was one of the founders of the Nâzım Foundation for Culture and Arts. He was the foremost teacher of enlightenment. He was a pioneer as a writer and revolutionary. I was always proud to be with him. May he rest in peace."



