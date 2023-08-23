Galatasaray joins the race for Marco Verratti, French reports suggest

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 14:38

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 14:38

Reports findings have emerged that Galatasaray is expressing interest in securing the talents of PSG's accomplished Italian midfielder, Marco Verratti.

As per a report from France's L'Equipe, negotiations involving the 30-year-old player have paused by Al Ahli, a Saudi Arabian team that initially sought to acquire Verratti.

GALATASARAY TAKES CENTER STAGE

Sources suggest that Al Ahli has redirected its attention towards other potential signings, signaling the end of their pursuit of this highly regarded player.

Recent news has hinted at the emergence of another contender for Verratti's services, and this contender is none other than Galatasaray.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

It is apparent that the yellow-and-red team is conscıous of the financial complexities tied to acquiring the Italian midfielder. Despite these challenges, Galatasaray remains dedicated to making progress.

Another notable suitor vying for the 30-year-old's signature is Atletico Madrid.

UNVEILING MARCO VERRATTI

As per the latest available information, Verratti remains under contract with PSG until 2026 and valued at 40 million Euros. Throughout the previous season, he contributed one assist across 40 games, and in the current season, he has participated for 117 minutes in 3 games. Prior to his tenure with PSG, Verratti represented Pescara in Italy. Standing at a height of 1.65 meters, this versatile Italian luminary excels in roles as both a central midfielder and a front libero.