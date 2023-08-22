Germany's climate goals in jeopardy

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 16:19

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 16:19

Germany is anticipated to fall short of its 2030 climate targets, as outlined in the 2023 projection report on forthcoming greenhouse gas emissions released on Tuesday.

The report was commissioned by the German Federal Environment Agency (UBA).

In 2030, Germany had aimed to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 65% compared to 1990 levels. However, the report, prepared by a collaborative research consortium, reveals that approximately 746 million tons of CO2 were still emitted in 2022, representing a reduction of only around 40%.

The experts predict that changes won't occur rapidly enough.

Based on the researchers' model calculations that project CO2 emissions from 2023 to 2030, Germany is estimated to encounter a climate protection shortfall of 331 million tons.

"A shortfall of 331 million tons is of significant concern," stated a UBA spokeswoman in an interview with public broadcaster NDR. She further noted, "This shortfall by 2030 surpasses 40% of our present annual emissions. Addressing this requires additional measures."

The report highlights the transport and construction sectors, both of which exceeded their permissible emission limits in 2022. This marks the second consecutive year of emission excess in the transport sector.

Nevertheless, the report maintains that Germany's 2030 climate protection goals remain attainable across all sectors. The UBA refers to its own study, published in early July under the title "Climate Protection Instruments Scenario 2030" (KIS-2030).

As per KIS-2030, a reduction of 68% in emissions compared to 1990 is achievable through a range of climate protection measures, encompassing enhanced rail transport, reform of motor vehicle taxation, and constraints on fossil heating.