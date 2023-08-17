Greek socialist party demands law banning convicted neo-Nazi from running for mayor

Yayınlanma: 17.08.2023 - 16:03

Güncelleme: 17.08.2023 - 16:03

Greece’s socialist party, PASOK, demanded Wednesday that legislation be enacted to prevent an imprisoned former lawmaker of the banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party from running for mayor of Athens.

In a statement, Panagiotis Dudonis, a lawmaker from PASOK, or the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, said the political system cannot and should not leave authority in the hands of convicted criminals.

His remarks came after convicted ex-Golden Dawn member Ilias Kasidiaris announced his candidacy for Athens mayor.

Saying his party has always been at the forefront in the fight against neo-Nazi criminals, Dudonis noted that PASOK would seek a legal initiative to prevent groups led by convicted criminals from participating in local elections.

The far-right National Party-Greeks, founded by Kasidiaris, was prohibited from competing in the elections in June by the Greek Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Spartans party, which Kasidiaris announced that he would support just before the elections, surprised many and received 4.64% of the vote.

In his statement following the results, Spartans leader Vassilis Stingas thanked Kasidiaris.

Kasidiaris was arrested in 2013 along with a number of other Golden Dawn lawmakers on charges of belonging to a criminal organization.

In 2020, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the banned party.