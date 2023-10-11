Hadash MP Touma-Suleiman: Netanyahu's Government Aims for 'Greater Israel'

Yayınlanma: 11.10.2023 - 15:55

Güncelleme: 11.10.2023 - 16:00

In Israel and Palestine, the outbreak of an increasingly violent situation was noted on the 7th of October, when Hamas militants infiltrated into Israeli settlements from multiple points near the Gaza Strip, causing hundreds of casualties and the abduction of dozens. In the following days, tensions reached an all-time high with Israel's forceful retaliation in Hamas's stronghold, Gaza.

Once again, the world's attention is fixed on the Middle East. There is a widespread curiosity about the region's future, the strategic direction Tel-Aviv will pursue, and how the Palestinian factions and Arab countries will respond.

According to Aida Touma-Suleiman, a member of the Knesset for the left-wing Hadash party, the Israeli government, led by Netanyahu's Likud party, exhibits extreme right-wing and fascist tendencies. Rather than seeking to end the occupation or engage in political negotiations with the Palestinians, the government is swiftly moving towards realizing the so-called "Greater State of Israel."

You can read Aida Touma-Suleiman's interview with Sol Haber below.

To read the original version, please click [here].

Colonizing Palestinian Territories

Firstly, we greatly appreciate your willingness to speak with us amidst these challenging circumstances. With recent developments, the Palestinian conflict has entered an intricate new phase. Could you begin by assessing the current situation? What motivated the Palestinian organizations behind this operation to take such an initiative?

Above all, over the past year, it has become increasingly evident that the Israeli government is profoundly right-wing and exhibits fascist traits. This government has rendered the prospect of ending the occupation or reaching a political agreement with the Palestinians virtually impossible.

On the contrary, they have swiftly advanced towards realizing what they term 'the Greater Israel.' Their aggression has been exceptionally severe. Settlers perpetrate daily attacks. Numerous Palestinians have lost their lives, and homes have been set ablaze. It has been glaringly evident that there exists a concerted master plan to distance any possibility of ending the Israeli occupation, to disallow Palestinians' right to self-determination, and to colonize Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian people have consistently asserted their right to resist occupation, deeming it a fundamental prerogative. It was evident that the policies of the Netanyahu government and the settlers were driving towards a significant upheaval. However, no one, absolutely no one, foresaw the explosion to be of such magnitude.

With discussions now revolving around the obliteration of Gaza, the toll of Israeli attacks has been staggering, claiming the lives of hundreds of Palestinians, including children. To what extent do you anticipate the Israeli government will escalate its assaults on Gaza?

The potential for escalation is beyond what ordinary individuals like you and me can fathom. Regrettably, I believe the government will leverage the backing it received from the events on Saturday. Moreover, I anticipate the U.S. will extend both military and political support. This support will be an instrument to forge a new dynamic. The recent warming of ties with Saudi Arabia—along with initiatives to link India and Europe through Saudi Arabia and Israel—appears to be integral to this overarching plan.

Naturally, the so-called "Iranian threat" invoked by the Israelis will be used as a pretext for an exceedingly aggressive campaign.

This campaign has already commenced in Gaza, and the sheer volume of ordnance deployed is staggering. Reportedly, Israeli air forces used 150 tons of explosives in just one or two locations in Gaza in a single day. Entire neighbourhoods have effectively been erased.

Netanyahu proclaimed yesterday his intention to "reshape the Middle East." With their ambitions for conflict in the north, there's genuine concern that we're hurtling towards a significant and far-reaching war.

Could the conflict potentially spill over into the West Bank?

Indeed, it already has. Daily confrontations erupt in the West Bank, with yesterday witnessing seven tragic Palestinian fatalities scattered across different locations. The Israeli army and settlers are intensifying their aggression, striking at multiple points.

These incidents, though significant, often escape media attention. They surface primarily through the social media posts of Palestinians striving to illuminate the reality. Regrettably, they remain largely unacknowledged. Even the true extent of the events in Gaza remains obscured.

Government Arms Settlers

How will these unfolding events impact Palestinians residing within Israel?

We are also concerned about what might happen here because we see the negative sentiments directed against Palestinian citizens of Israel. We're often viewed as 'potential supporters' of Hamas. However, 16 Palestinian citizens of Israel fell victim to the Hamas assaults on Saturday, and 14 more remain unaccounted for, their fates unknown amidst the wreckage of rockets and clashes.

We sense a looming threat from the government towards Palestinian citizens of Israel. There's an unsettling sight of the military presence, with tanks and infantry encircling Arab villages and towns in the north.

The Israeli Defense Minister has urged everyone to arm themselves and carry weapons. Just an hour ago, we received news that the ministry has procured 4,000 weapons for distribution among Israeli citizens, with an additional 6,000 en route. It's a process of militarization, placing each of us potentially in the crosshairs.

A Prolonged War Ahead

In this scenario, it's not just Palestinians, but also progressive individuals within Israel, including communists and members of the Communist Party of Israel, who could face potential targeting.

Absolutely. Firstly, many of our courageous comrades are currently under threat. They attempted to stage a protest against the war in Tel Aviv. The response was swift and violent, with authorities suppressing the demonstrators. This fascist government brooks no dissenting voices.

In the past, there were sizable street demonstrations against the government. However, due to recent developments, these protests have been called off. Is there a possibility of their resumption?

The cancellation of these demonstrations is not the only case. Now, there is talk of a government of national unity, which will probably be formed. It seems likely that Benny Gantz will join. Yair Lapid has requested the exclusion of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to participate. Yet, I doubt Netanyahu will accede to this, and anticipate that Lapid will eventually join this coalition.

Netanyahu desires this unity government to secure unequivocal backing from Israeli society for his forthcoming initiatives. We're entering a phase of conflict set to endure for several weeks.

In this critical situation, the global community must express solidarity, not only with the Palestinians but also with the communists and progressives in Israel.

While the situation here remains relatively calm compared to the turmoil in Gaza and the West Bank, we are proceeding with caution and responsibility. We are vigilant about avoiding a catastrophe for our people. Each of our actions is carefully considered. That, however, should not be interpreted as a shift in our stance.

Our initial statement was unequivocal. We are fully cognizant that this government could resort to massacres at any moment. It's a grim reality. But let me emphasize that the events unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank are tantamount to ethnic cleansing, massacre, and genocide.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

The solidarity of all peoples around the region and the world is crucial. The Palestinian cause is undeniably just. The world cannot afford to be hypocritical in the face of these atrocities against the Palestinians.

Who is Aida Touma-Suleiman?

Aida Touma-Suleiman is an Israeli Arab journalist and politician, who has been serving as a Knesset member for the left-wing Hadash party since 2015.

Born into an Arab Christian family in Nazareth, Israel, she attended St. Joseph's School and earned a B.A. in psychology and Arabic literature later on from the University of Haifa.

In 1992, she established the Arab feminist group Women Against Violence and has been its CEO ever since.

Subsequently, she joined the Hadash party and later assumed the role of editor-in-chief at Al-Ittihad, an Arabic-language newspaper owned by the Israeli Communist Party, a faction within Hadash.

Touma-Suleiman also made history as the first female member of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel.

Additionally, she is the co-founder of the International Women's Commission for a Just Palestinian–Israeli Peace.