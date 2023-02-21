Iran sentences Iranian-German national to death

Yayınlanma: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:19

Güncelleme: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:19

Iran has sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of “corruption on earth”, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency reported.

Tehran accuses Sharmahd of leading the Kingdom Assembly of Iran group, an anti-regime organization accused of carrying out a deadly bombing in 2008 and planning other attacks in the country.

Iranian authorities say the US-based Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar, was behind a bombing in 2008 that killed 14 people and injured 215 others in the city of Shiraz.

Sharmahd, who has US residency, was arrested by Tehran in July 2020. His family said he was abducted from the United Arab Emirates.