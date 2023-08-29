Islamist Party in Parliament targets co-education

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 12:51

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 12:51





Stressing the need for a comprehensive educational reform, Yapıcıoğlu said, "We absolutely need an educational revolution that will thoroughly review our curriculum." Targeting co-education, he added, "Especially in schools where co-education practiced, young people can harass each other. The education system that encourages and forces them into such situations is responsible for this."





Meanwhile, HUDA PAR member of parliament Faruk Dinç's statement, "Forcing co-education in our country is sacrificing education to ideology. When will we get rid of this straitjacket?" continues to make headlines.





'A DARK MANIPULATION'





Kadem Özbay, the President of Eğitim-İş (Education Labor Union), pointed out that the ruling government is providing a platform for reactionary organizations and stated, "The reactionary groups supported by the government's authority and resources are openly displaying their Republic-phobia everywhere. The main reason behind these statements is anti-Republic and anti-Atatürk sentiment."





Özbay, criticizing the manipulation of girls' education for reactionary purposes, said, "An insidious manipulation attempted. Dark manipulation demonstrated." He continued, "While anyone who speaks even a word about the President, religion, or government faces an investigation, insulting the Republic, Atatürk, and his reforms has become permissible. The perpetrator of this situation is the ruling government's administrative understanding and mentality."





'WE WON'T BACK DOWN'

CHP Member of Parliament Gamze Taşcıer also criticized HUDA PAR, accusing them of wanting to turn Turkey into "Afghanistan darkness." She stated, "The intention of this mindset is to isolate women from social life. Behind this mindset lies the logic that if women are not visible, harassment and assault won't occur. We won't take a single step back against those who want to disconnect us from life."