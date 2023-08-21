Israel plans to spend millions on settlement expansion in East Jerusalem

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 15:35

In a move aimed at strengthening its influence in occupied East Jerusalem, the Israeli government has introduced a comprehensive budget plan that extends over the next five years.

According to a statement released by the government on Sunday, a substantial allocation of 3.2 billion Israeli shekels ($843 million) has been designated for investment in East Jerusalem, spanning from 2024 to 2028.

The statement underscores that the primary objective of this initiative is to confront social inequality head-on and foster economic development within East Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed, "This decision will transform the landscape of Jerusalem."

Furthermore, Netanyahu highlighted the plan's potential impact on education, stating it would contribute to a rise in high school graduates.

Currently, the Palestinian curriculum, known as tawjihi, is the educational foundation in East Jerusalem schools, leading to the attainment of a high school diploma. Nevertheless, Israel aims to introduce the Israeli curriculum to the students.

Amid Israel's endeavors to alter the curriculum, Palestinians residing in occupied East Jerusalem remain steadfast in their efforts to preserve the existing educational framework.