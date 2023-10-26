Israel preparing for ground operation, probe to be conducted after war: Netanyahu

Yayınlanma: 26.10.2023 - 09:39

Güncelleme: 26.10.2023 - 09:39

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his country is preparing for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and promised that the "scandal" on Oct. 7 will be the subject of a thorough investigation after the war ends.

“We are preparing for a ground incursion into Gaza," Netanyahu said in a press conference, adding the timing of the offensive will be determined by the war cabinet, without providing further details, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

"We have already killed thousands of terrorists, and this is only the beginning," he said.

"Simultaneously, we are preparing for a ground invasion. I will not elaborate on when, how or how many. I will also not elaborate on the various calculations we are making, which the public is mostly unaware of, and that is how things should be."

He said the operation has two goals: to destroy the capabilities of the Palestinian group Hamas and to do everything possible to free the hostages.

"All Hamas members will die above and below the ground, inside and outside Gaza."

Commenting on the military and intelligence failures of Oct. 7, Netanyahu said "the scandal will be fully investigated."

"Everyone will have to give answers. Me too. But all this will happen only after the war."

Netanyahu had previously refrained from taking responsibility for the failure to anticipate and prevent the Hamas attacks, while other officials declared a shared responsibility.

"Now is the time to unite for one goal: to storm forward to victory," Netanyahu said in reference to moving ahead with plans against the Hamas group in Gaza.



"With shared forces, with deep faith in the justice of our cause and in the eternity of Israel, we will realize the prophecy of Isaiah 60:18," Netanyahu said using quotes from the Old Testament, book of Isaiah.



"Violence shall no more be heard in your land, desolation nor destruction within your borders; but you shall call your walls Salvation, and your gates Praise." He quoted.



"Together we fill fight and together we will win," Netanyahu concluded as saying.

