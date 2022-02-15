Kilicdaroglu wovs to deliver justice, freedom

15 Şubat 2022 Salı, 18:23

Justice, freedom, and development await Turkey once the country's main opposition party comes to power, its chairman pledged on Tuesday.

"We love our country, we want it to grow, to develop. We don't want unemployment in our country. In our country, we want justice and freedom. We don't want anyone to be questioned for their identity, lifestyle, and faith," Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Republican People's Party (CHP), told his party's parliamentary group.

Kilicdaroglu also vowed to provide freedom of religion and conscience if his party is elected in the country's next elections, scheduled for next year.

"We don't want religion to be used in politics. We want to live together. We want to see our differences as wealth," he added.

"We want to be a rapidly growing and developing nation. We don't want it to be a country where journalists and intellectuals are imprisoned. We want everyone to freely express their thoughts," said the party chief.