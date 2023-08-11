Kuwait bans 'Barbie' and 'Talk to Me' films

Yayınlanma: 11.08.2023 - 17:19

Kuwait has banned "Barbie" and "Talk to Me" films to protect "public ethics and social traditions", the state news agency said early on Thursday.



The Gulf country followed in the footsteps of Lebanon, which on Wednesday also moved to ban the film "Barbie" from being screened in the country.