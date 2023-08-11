Kuwait bans 'Barbie' and 'Talk to Me' films

Kuwait has banned "Barbie" and "Talk to Me" films to protect "public ethics and social traditions", the state news agency said early on Thursday.

Reuters
Yayınlanma: 11.08.2023 - 17:19
The Gulf country followed in the footsteps of Lebanon, which on Wednesday also moved to ban the film "Barbie" from being screened in the country.


