Lula Seeks US Investments for Brazilian Energy Shift
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he hopes the US will invest in Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he hoped the United States would want to invest in Brazil so the two countries could work to "advance the energy transition."
Lula said last week that he would ask global leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to increase investment in Brazil as his administration launches a new ecological transition plan.
