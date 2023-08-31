New York City permits Islamic call to prayer on Fridays during Ramadan

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 10:50

31.08.2023 - 10:50

Mayor Eric Adams made a significant announcement on Tuesday, declaring that New York City will now allow the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, to be publicly broadcast at specified times each Friday and during the sacred month of Ramadan.

"In the past, there has been confusion regarding which communities were permitted to amplify their calls to prayer," Adams stated during a press conference.

"Today, we are eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and making it explicitly clear that mosques and places of worship have the freedom to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without the need for a permit," he affirmed.

During the press conference, which included representatives from various mosque associations and Muslim foundations, Adams emphasized, "In New York City, you are free to practice your faith, as the law guarantees equal treatment for all. Our administration takes immense pride in achieving this milestone."

According to the updated guidelines, mosques or masjids are now authorized to broadcast the adhan every Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as before the iftar meal, which breaks the daily fast, during the month of Ramadan.

Leaders from the Muslim community expressed their appreciation to the mayor and other officials. As the meeting concluded, the adhan was recited from the podium, accompanied by an explanation in English.