Niger's ex-leader faces treason trial: junta

Yayınlanma: 14.08.2023 - 10:34

Güncelleme: 14.08.2023 - 10:34

Niger’s military junta vowed Sunday to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason" and undermining the country’s “internal and external security.”



The statement was read by Col. Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country (CNSP), the group of soldiers that seized power after detaining Bazoum.

“The Nigerien government has so far gathered...evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger," the statement said.

It pointed out that lobbies connected with some West African politicians had spread false news about the "transitional government.”

It also noted the junta’s dissatisfaction over some elements of the international community being in solidarity with "ousted government officials.”

On July 26, a group of soldiers delivered a statement on Nigerien state television shortly after detaining President Bazoum, saying they took the step due to the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance."

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.