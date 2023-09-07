Opinion: UNESCO Recognizes Atatürk as an Exceptional Leader

Yayınlanma: 07.09.2023 - 11:18

Güncelleme: 07.09.2023 - 11:18

With just two days remaining before the culmination of the Great Offensive on September 9th, concluding the struggle for Turkey's independence, I find it fitting to reflect on the recent assaults against Atatürk and his accomplished daughters, Turkey's women's national volleyball team. That prompts a poignant reminder of UNESCO's tribute to Mustafa Kemal, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth in 1981.





In 1978, the UNESCO General Assembly, with a global audience in mind, resolved to honour Atatürk through scholarly symposiums held worldwide in 1981. They articulated the following grounds for this special recognition:





"The General Conference of UNESCO, recognizing that eminent individuals who have worked for international understanding, cooperation, and peace provide guiding lights for future generations,





Mindful that the centennial celebration of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the architect of the Republic of Turkey, will be observed in 1981,





Acknowledging UNESCO's role as a pioneering force across all fields it engages,





Particularly noting his role as a front-runner in one of the earliest struggles against colonialism and imperialism,





Recalling his exceptional efforts to foster mutual understanding and enduring peace among nations, alongside his life-long commitment to ushering in an era of unity and collaboration among peoples irrespective of colour, creed, or race,





Resolves to collaborate with UNESCO on the intellectual and technical aspects of arranging an international symposium in 1980, delving into various facets of ATATÜRK's character and accomplishments. His endeavours have always been oriented towards peace, global understanding, and the upholding of human rights.





Calls upon the Director-General to undertake necessary measures to enact this resolution." (November 27, 1978)





Pathetic State of the World





An Objective Appraisal In 1981, an international symposium was convened, bringing together accomplished scholars from Turkey and the broader global academic community. The ensuing publication objectively dissects Atatürk from various vantage points, illuminating his outstanding leadership, human qualities, accomplishments, and the worldwide implications of Turkey's establishment.





It's hard to imagine another leader possessing such a multifaceted array of qualities that today's world so sorely needs in political leaders. If Atatürk, with his exceptional attributes, didn't orchestrate one of the world's three or five great revolutions, who else could have laid the foundation for a country we could proudly inhabit? Yet, when we contemplate the current state of Turkey.





In the present predicament, we find ourselves in a world disintegrating due to commonplace politics. We inhabit an increasingly inhospitable planet plagued by disparities, conflicts, mass migrations, profound issues, and a dearth of leaders to guide humanity towards peace and a brighter tomorrow.





Some of his Attributes





Returning to UNESCO's acknowledgement, allow me to reference a passage from Prof. Dr. İsmet Giritli's book "Kemalist Revolution and Ideology," which contains the UNESCO resolution I cited earlier. This time, let's hear from Prof. Dr. Sadi Irmak, as he succinctly encapsulates Atatürk's qualities:





"He is a positivist, firmly against mysticism. He is a rationalist, upholds the supremacy of reason, a realist, a pragmatist, eschewing doctrinal rigidity and dogmatism. Kemalism isn't an ossified ideology, but rather a vision. His nationalism counters Ottomanism, Islamism, Turanism, and all forms of imperialism. It champions liberty, opposing both state oppression of religion and religious authoritarianism. It stands against any form of religious disrespect."





Undoubtedly, Atatürk epitomizes a champion of independence.





Many of the attributes mentioned above can be distilled into Atatürk's analytical, inquisitive, and discerning mindset.





Our accomplished young women, European champions, are a testament to Atatürk's enduring legacy.





The attacks from those devoid of roots and values are a testament to their growing fear of Atatürk's influence.





We need not dignify them. Let their words and personas hold no sway over us.