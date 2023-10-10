Palestinian president speaks with Arab leaders to 'stop Israeli aggression' on Gaza

Yayınlanma: 10.10.2023 - 15:50

Güncelleme: 10.10.2023 - 15:50

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday spoke to several Arab leaders to stress the urgency of halting "Israeli aggression on Gaza."

According to the official Wafa news agency, Abbas held a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, informing him of the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that during the call, bin Salman "emphasized that the Kingdom is making every possible effort to engage with all international and regional parties to halt the ongoing escalation and prevent its further spread in the region."

The Palestinian leader also held separate talks on the same matter with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki also spoke with several of his Arab counterparts to discuss political support to the Palestinians in the face of Israeli attacks.

The Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the surprise attack was in response to the incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, including 143 children and 105 women, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said early on Tuesday. It said the number of wounded had risen to around 4,000.

At least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.