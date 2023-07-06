Pentagon to reinforce classified information safeguards following Discord leak

Yayınlanma: 06.07.2023 - 14:35

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has instructed Defense Department components to implement a number of recommendations aimed at enhancing classified information safeguards, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The move follows a review of departmentwide security programs and policies after an Air National Guard member allegedly leaked military secrets online earlier this year.

Austin reportedly approved the initial findings of the 45-day review.

"Based on the findings from the review, Austin has directed DOD components to reinforce their existing policies and practices surrounding the security of classified information, update processes and procedures to ensure consistency throughout the department and implement new policies to address any gaps found during the review," said the Pentagon.

The defense chief also tasked the components with enhancing training, data management and facility accreditation for classified information.

The Pentagon also said it completed detailed questionnaires to self-assess personnel security, information safeguarding and accountability, physical security and education and training posture.

Twenty-one-year-old Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking several classified military documents to his friends on the video game-centric chat platform Discord, some of which were later posted on the internet.

He was taken into custody in April after the leaks sent shockwaves through the US’s international partnerships, exposing highly undiplomatic assessments of critical allies including Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.