Philippines to advocate for a 'Rules-Based Order' in South China Sea at ASEAN

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 12:49

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 12:49

On Monday, the Philippines announced its intent to advocate for a "rules-based international order" in the disputed South China Sea during the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated in Manila before departing for Jakarta, Indonesia, where regional leaders will convene for the 43rd ASEAN summit, "My participation will emphasize our commitment to promoting a rules-based international order, particularly in the South China Sea. We also aim to strengthen food security and call for climate justice."

Indonesia, the current chair of the 10-member regional bloc, is hosting the summit to discuss the development and enhancement of cooperation between the bloc and its partners. High on the agenda are discussions on regional peace and political violence in junta-ruled Myanmar.

Marcos further expressed his intention to "utilize this opportunity to advance Philippine priorities within ASEAN and collaborate with other member states to address the complex challenges facing the region and explore opportunities for ASEAN as an 'epicenter of growth.'"

Several ASEAN members are embroiled in maritime disputes with China in the resource-rich South China Sea.

While Marcos was en route to Jakarta, the Philippines and the U.S. conducted a bilateral maritime exercise in Philippine waters west of Palawan.

In Jakarta, the ASEAN summit commenced with a meeting of the foreign ministers of member states.

Zambry Abd Kadir, the Malaysian foreign minister, stressed the importance of unity and harmony among member states, particularly as ASEAN strives to be a driving force for a peaceful and stable region. However, he expressed "great disappointment" over the extension of the state of emergency in Myanmar.

Highlighting the "prolonged political crisis" in Myanmar, Zambry also expressed concern about reports of deteriorating economic conditions, ongoing violence, and limited humanitarian access in the country.

The summit is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.