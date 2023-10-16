Political consultations between Turkey and Greece to be held in Athens next week

Joint Action Plan meeting, regular political consultations scheduled between 2 sides.

Yayınlanma: 16.10.2023 - 11:55
The Joint Action Plan meeting and political consultations between Turkey and Greece are scheduled to take place in Athens on Oct. 16-17, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Within the scope of Positive Agenda dialogue, delegations led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar, and Greek counterpart Konstantinos Fragogiannis will hold a meeting on Oct. 16, the ministry said in a statement.

"A review is planned of the progress made since the last meeting in Ankara on March 22, 2023 ... for the development of bilateral relations on trade, economy, energy, transport, education, health and environment as well as societal relations," it said.

New areas of cooperation that can be included in the process will also be explored.

Meanwhile, within the framework of regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, delegation-level talks will be held on Oct. 17 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.


Greece advocates excluding defense spending from EU deficit calculation

UN invites Greece to adopt safe border protection policies

Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension

