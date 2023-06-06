President Erdogan appoints Ibrahim Kalin head of Türkiye's intel agency MIT
Before his new appointment, Kalin had served as Türkiye’s presidential spokesman since 2014 and Erdogan's chief advisor since 2018.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Ibrahim Kalin head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Communications Directorate said on Monday.
Before his new appointment, Kalin had served as Türkiye's presidential spokesman since 2014.
Kalin, 51, also served as deputy chairman of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish Presidency and chief adviser to Erdogan since 2018.
He is married and has three children.
Following his May 28 election win, Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after his inauguration in the capital Ankara.
