PSG superstar Mbappe denies Real Madrid rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday denied the rumors about his move to Real Madrid this summer.

"Lies... At the same time, the bigger the lie, the more they believe. I have already said that next season I will continue at PSG, where I am very happy," Mbappe said on Twitter.

France forward Mbappe, 24, permanently joined PSG from Monaco in 2018 after a season-long loan at the Paris club.

In 2022, Mbappe extended his contract with PSG until 2025, as he was heavily linked with Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season.

Earlier Tuesday, France's Le Parisien claimed that Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid this summer after his compatriot Karim Benzema's leave.

Last week, 35-year-old forward Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Mbappe is one of the integral parts of both France and PSG as he helped Les Bleus win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He is a six-time French champion, one with Monaco in 2017. Mbappe won the rest with PSG.

Mbappe scored 212 goals in 260 appearances to be the all-time top scorer of PSG, beating Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, who is now a Valencia player.