Republican senator demands info from Secret Service on White House cocaine discovery

Yayınlanma: 06.07.2023 - 14:36

Güncelleme: 06.07.2023 - 14:36

A Republican senator published a letter on Wednesday demanding that the Secret Service immediately release information about cocaine found in the White House this week.

"I write regarding the Secret Service’s recent discovery of white powder, reportedly confirmed to be cocaine, inside the White House," Tom Cotton said in a letter addressed to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Citing reports, Cotton said the Secret Service has not yet confirmed where in the West Wing the cocaine was found.

"I urge you to release that information quickly, as the American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged," said the senator.

"If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws," he added.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the Secret Service is investigating how cocaine was brought into the West Wing.

She said President Joe Biden and his family were not at the White House during the weekend when the cocaine was reportedly found.

Jean-Pierre also noted that the location where the cocaine was discovered is a “heavily traveled area” where many visitors come through.