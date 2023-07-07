Russia claims Western calls for ‘free, fair’ elections in Bangladesh ‘neo-colonialism’
Calls ‘another attempt at blatant interference in internal affairs of a sovereign state,’ says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.
Russia claimed Thursday that Western calls for “free and fair” elections in Bangladesh are an act of “neo-colonialism.”
“We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for ‘free and fair’ elections in Bangladesh. This is #neocolonialism,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to a tweet by the ministry.
Zakharova defined the calls as “another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged Thursday concerns cited by EU lawmakers about the democratic situation in Bangladesh.
“The EU … will undertake an exploratory mission to the country to assess the advisability, usefulness and feasibility of an Electoral Observation Mission,” Borrell wrote in a letter.???????
Meanwhile, 17 Bangladesh-American have addressed US President Joe Biden in a letter that asked him to “change the current course of action to ensure a violence-free secular democratic future for Bangladesh,” according to the Dhaka Tribune.
Bangladesh will hold general elections next January.???????
