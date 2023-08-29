Russia interprets Ukrainian Official's remark on Crimea as evidence of Western complicity in war
A comment made by a Ukrainian presidential adviser about an "absolute consensus" to conduct strikes against Russian targets in Crimea has been seized upon by Russia as evidence of Western complicity in the Russia-Ukraine war. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, stated that this comment confirms the West's involvement in the conflict on the side of Kyiv. Medvedev referred to the consensus as a "refined casus belli," suggesting that it could be used as a legal justification for Russia to take action against NATO countries.
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, echoed this sentiment, stating that such policies are indicative of "Russophobia" and labeling Western countries as "unfriendly regimes."
The comment that sparked this reaction was made by Mykhailo Podolyak, who stated that there is an agreement within Ukraine that they can "destroy everything Russian, for example, in Crimea." This statement has raised concerns and fueled tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia interpreting it as a significant development in the ongoing conflict.
Player Alanı
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Oğlunu geneleve götürdüler, gözyaşlarına boğuldu
- Beyin sağlığının gizli kahramanı
- Bahçeli'den Akşener'e ilk yanıt
- Ölümlü kazayı 'mobese' ortaya çıkardı!
- Artık 'yerli' değiller!
- Bunun adı IMF programı!
- Bir avuç zenginin elinde tarumar edilen doğamız...
- Sabancı çiftini çocukları mı kurtardı?
- Bankalardan mevduat faizi kararı
- Çocuk sesi duymadan uçmanın bedeli belli oldu!