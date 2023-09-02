Russia reports Ukraine's attempted drone attacks on Crimean Bridge
Russia has revealed that Ukraine made fresh attempts to carry out drone attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement indicating that Kyiv had made three separate attempts to target the bridge during the previous night, and all of these attacks were successfully thwarted.
Additionally, the ministry announced on Friday that it had initiated continuous monitoring of all reconnaissance activities in the Black Sea region. This decision followed Ukraine's attempts on August 29-30 to land a special operations forces detachment on the coast of Crimea with the intent of carrying out terrorist acts, according to the ministry.
The Defense Ministry also disclosed that another attack had been foiled in Russia's Belgorod region, where an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle of an airplane type was disrupted.
In recent months, there has been a notable increase in drone strikes within Russia, particularly in Moscow, Ukraine's illegally annexed Crimea territory, and Russian regions bordering Ukraine. Russian authorities have consistently accused Ukraine of being responsible for these attacks.
While Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for these actions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in July that attacks on Russian territory represent an "inevitable, natural, and entirely justifiable process."
