Russia warns of escalation as Ukraine receives F-16s

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 15:31

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 15:31

On Monday, Russia expressed concerns over the decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, stating that it could intensify the conflict. In contrast, Ukraine believes that these jets could contribute to putting an end to Moscow's invasion.

Denmark and the Netherlands jointly announced their commitment to providing F-16s to Ukraine on Sunday. The initial batch of six aircraft is scheduled for delivery around the New Year, with approval from Washington received last week for the transfer of these U.S.-manufactured jets.

Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin commented on the situation, stating, "The decision by Denmark to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine is a development that escalates the ongoing conflict." He conveyed these sentiments in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency. Barbin also suggested that Denmark's actions could push Ukraine to persist in a military confrontation with Russia under the pretext of determining conditions for peace.

Contrarily, Kyiv views the F-16 jets as instrumental in achieving its objective of driving Russian forces out of its territory. This counteroffensive, initiated in early June, has made gradual progress. The presence of these jets is expected to deter Russian fighter jets from attacking advancing Ukrainian forces.

Yuriy Ihnat, an air force spokesman, emphasized the importance of air superiority for success on the ground. He was quoted by Ukrainian media, asserting, "Achieving air superiority is pivotal for achieving success on the battlefield."

Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen specified that the donated F-16s can only be utilized within Ukraine's borders. He affirmed, "Our donation of weapons comes with a condition: they should be employed to remove the enemy from Ukrainian territory. Nothing beyond that scope." Ellemann-Jensen reiterated that these conditions apply to various weaponry, including tanks and fighter planes.

Denmark's commitment involves delivering a total of 19 F-16 jets, while the Netherlands has 42 F-16s at their disposal. However, the Netherlands has not yet determined whether all 42 aircraft will be donated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrated the decision as a "breakthrough agreement." Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted that Ukrainian pilots have initiated training. Nevertheless, it is projected to take a minimum of six months, and potentially longer, to train engineers and mechanics alongside the pilots.