Russia's military ties with Iran remain resilient against geopolitical pressure
Amid reports of Washington's efforts to halt Iranian drone sales to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has affirmed that Russia's military collaboration with Iran will remain steadfast against geopolitical pressure. Ryabkov's statements reflect a determination to maintain the partnership despite external influences.
Ryabkov stated that the cooperative relationship with Iran remains unchanged and will persist. He underscored the autonomy of both nations, asserting their resistance to adhering to directives from the United States and its allies.
While the United States has reportedly urged Iran to cease the sale of armed drones, which Russia has employed in the Ukrainian conflict, Ryabkov's remarks signal that this pressure will not disrupt the ongoing military cooperation between Russia and Iran.
Iran's defense ministry spokesperson, Reza Talaei-Nik, echoed the sentiment, confirming that the transactions involving drones with various countries, including Russia, remain intact. Talaei-Nik also revealed the interest of undisclosed "Western and European countries" in acquiring Iranian drones.
Russia's utilization of Iranian-made Shahed drones to conduct operations within Ukraine, beginning last year, exemplifies the strategic partnership between the two countries. These kamikaze-style unmanned drones possess the capability to launch and explode upon impact without requiring a traditional runway.
Despite the challenges posed by external pressures, Ryabkov's declaration reflects the resilience of Russia's military relations with Iran, signaling an unwavering commitment to their mutual strategic interests.
