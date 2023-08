Senator Kakar picked as caretaker premier to hold elections in Pakistan

Yayınlanma: 13.08.2023 - 18:06

Güncelleme: 13.08.2023 - 18:06

Pakistan President Arif Alvi signed on Saturday an order to appoint Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister to hold general elections.

Alvi's order came following a decision taken by outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz.

A brief statement by Pakistan Presidency said Alvi approved Kakar’s name under Article 224A of the country's Constitution.

Kakar belongs to southwestern Balochistan province and is an independent lawmaker, according to Pakistan Parliament’s website.

His term as senator, a member of the upper house of Parliament, ends next year.

Early today, Sharif and Riaz sent an advisory to Alvi for his ceremonial nod, confirming Kakar as the caretaker premier.

Kakar is expected to take the oath of office on Sunday and later pick his interim Cabinet to run day-to-day affairs until elections are held, which are bound to take place in the next three months.

Sharif dissolved the lower house of Parliament, known as the National Assembly, on Wednesday.

The five-year term of the National Assembly would have expired today.