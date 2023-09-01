Senior US diplomat to discuss arms control and security during Turkey visit
Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, is set to visit Turkey and Jerusalem between September 4-9, according to an announcement by the State Department. Her visit aims to engage Turkish officials from both the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry in discussions pertaining to arms control and security matters.
"In Ankara, Assistant Secretary Stewart will meet with MFA and Ministry of National Defense officials on strategic stability, risk reduction, and current arms control and security matters," the statement noted.
Additionally, Stewart will travel to Jerusalem, where she will hold discussions with officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. These talks will encompass subjects such as strategic stability, multilateral arms control, responsible use of artificial intelligence, and space security.
Tensions between Ankara and Washington have arisen over various issues in recent years, including US support for the YPG/PKK in Syria, Turkey's acquisition of Russia's S-400 air defense system, and US sanctions against Turkey. In 2019, during the presidency of Donald Trump, Turkey was removed from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program due to its purchase of the S-400 system.
Turkey has since sought F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the US, a $6 billion deal that includes the sale of 40 jets and modernization kits for 79 existing warplanes in the Turkish Air Force's inventory. However, this request is pending approval from the US Congress.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'Hakemlik yerine işverenin noterliği yapıldı'
- İşte meslek meslek memur maaşları...
- Memurun zam oranı belli oldu
- Koronavirüste yeni varyant. Kapanmalar mı geliyor?
- Birlikte oldukları iddia ediliyordu: Cevap geldi!
- Cildi, Çin'de incelenecek: 'Şaşkınım'
- Bir mafya üyesi anlatıyor...
- Merkez Bankası'ndan 10 puanlık faiz artışı
- Mehmet Şimşek'ten 'kura müdahale' açıklaması
- Marmara için sağanak alarmı