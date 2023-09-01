Senior US diplomat to discuss arms control and security during Turkey visit

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 09:58

"In Ankara, Assistant Secretary Stewart will meet with MFA and Ministry of National Defense officials on strategic stability, risk reduction, and current arms control and security matters," the statement noted.

Additionally, Stewart will travel to Jerusalem, where she will hold discussions with officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. These talks will encompass subjects such as strategic stability, multilateral arms control, responsible use of artificial intelligence, and space security.

Tensions between Ankara and Washington have arisen over various issues in recent years, including US support for the YPG/PKK in Syria, Turkey's acquisition of Russia's S-400 air defense system, and US sanctions against Turkey. In 2019, during the presidency of Donald Trump, Turkey was removed from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program due to its purchase of the S-400 system.

Turkey has since sought F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the US, a $6 billion deal that includes the sale of 40 jets and modernization kits for 79 existing warplanes in the Turkish Air Force's inventory. However, this request is pending approval from the US Congress.