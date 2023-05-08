Serbia's education minister resigns over school shooting

Yayınlanma: 08.05.2023 - 09:41

Güncelleme: 08.05.2023 - 09:41

Serbia’s Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday after a school shooting this week that left at least nine people dead.

“I submit my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia,” Ruzic said in his letter to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Ruzic said he verbally offered his resignation immediately a day after the tragedy.

The eight students and a security guard were killed when a teenage boy reportedly opened fire in a school in the capital Belgrade, authorities said Wednesday.

Another six students and a female teacher were wounded in the incident, which took place at Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School around 8.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT), according to the Interior Ministry.

The 14-year-old suspect, identified only by his initials, K.K., has been arrested, the ministry said.