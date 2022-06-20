Sweden takes measures against PKK-related social media posts in Stockholm

20 Haziran 2022 Pazartesi, 17:55

Sweden has taken steps for posts on social media that picture the YPG/PKK terror organization’s so-called flag and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, that were projected onto buildings in Stockholm, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“Messages and images that we have reason to believe are manipulated have been circulating on social media, asserting that Sweden supports PKK. Relevant measures have been taken,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This is a deliberate and malicious influence campaign with the clear aim of obstructing Sweden’s accession to NATO,” it said.

Sweden has denounced the PKK terror group and condemns terrorism in all its forms, it noted.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde has never expressed any support for the terror group and strongly rejects the manipulated video and the PKK, it added.

YPG/PKK-linked social media accounts shared images showing the organization's so-called flag and its leader’s picture projected onto the historic City Hall in Stockholm.

The accounts also posted the images on the wall of the Globen Avicii Arena Sports Hall.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Stockholm, Hakki Emre Yunt, told Anadolu Agency that he confirmed the incident during his morning meeting with the diplomatic police.

“Police confirmed the image on the Globen Avicii Arena Sports Hall in Stockholm. Police also stated that the image projected on the historic city hall in Stockholm is most likely correct,” said Yunt.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month -- a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.?

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG/PKK is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.