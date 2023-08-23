The Nation-State and Migrants

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 14:42

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 14:42

Recent developments in the Middle East provide the people of Turkey with an opportunity to draw parallels between historical events and the present, enabling us to draw meaningful conclusions. We must learn from history to prevent its repetition. The outcomes of historical events necessitate that we glean lessons and make the right decisions to safeguard our nation's integrity and independence. This responsibility should be incumbent upon anyone who identifies as a patriot.

Imperialism is well aware that a nation-state structure within a country poses a threat to its interests. Consequently, they spare no effort in destabilizing such structures. That has been a prevailing concern for our nation for nearly a century, dating back to 1908 and intensifying after 1923 when we established our nation-state framework. Regrettably, this challenge persists today. The "separation" initiatives in the last four decades are part of an imperialistic strategy, but the Turkish nation has remained resilient in the face of these efforts.

Becoming permanent

We must assess the recent influx of migrants into our country and take necessary measures. We must recognize that the attempt to permanently settle these migrant groups, who are ostensibly under temporary protection, is an "imperialist scheme" aimed at dismantling the Turkish nation-state structure. While the Western world may seek partners to deter these migrants from entering their regions, Turkey should not be one, either for ideological or economic reasons.

Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, deprived of the Turkish Revolution due to their separation from the Ottoman Empire, failed to evolve into "nation-states." Consequently, they were unable to forge a modern Syrian, Iraqi, or Afghan identity with a nation-state dimension, leading to their current state of chaos. Their populations are fleeing their homelands in search of safer environments.

Societies unable to achieve national cohesion and foster a sense of homeland are vulnerable to external threats. They lack an anti-imperialist stance and tend to be rooted in religious-based social structures, instead of establishing a secular and modern society. The divisions among them, such as Sunni-Shia, and Pashtun-Kurdish-Arab, prevent them from forming a unified and modern homeland.

For this reason, imperialists endeavour to accelerate religious and ethnic divisions within these occupied regions to hinder any collective resistance. Their goal is to create an environment where each religious and ethnic group prioritizes its interests, preventing them from uniting to defend their homeland.

The contemporary concept of homeland

Regrettably, this pattern has persisted throughout history. The same thing was done to us during the truce (mütareke) period. If it weren't for the development of the concept of a "modern homeland" in our country, thanks to figures like Namık Kemal and intellectuals, there would have been no resistance against the invaders in 1918.

The nation-state process remains the most crucial mechanism for ensuring our nation's unity and solidarity. Atatürk not only secured our country's independence through his resolute leadership and educational guidance during the War of Independence but also introduced the concept of a modern homeland through the nation-state process. Today, it is this nation-state structure that unites individuals, whether they are party members or not, against developments that threaten our country.

In light of current events, there is a looming threat to the existence of the Turkish nation-state structure. Imperialism will never relinquish this objective. We must remain steadfast in our stance against imperialism by learning from our history.