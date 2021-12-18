The oldest person in China dies at 135
Alimihan Seyiti, the oldest person in China, died on Thursday at the age of 135 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.
Hailing from Komuxerik Township of Shule County in Kashgar Prefecture, Alimihan Seyiti was born on June 25, 1886, according to the county's publicity department.
In 2013, she topped the list of China's oldest living persons issued by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, formerly known as the Gerontological Society of China.
She had a very simple and regular daily life until death. She always ate on time and enjoyed basking in the sun in her yard. Sometimes, she helped look after her great-grandchildren.
LONGEVİTY TOWN
Komuxerik is known as a "longevity town", with many elderly aged above 90.
The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity. The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60.
